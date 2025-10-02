Unique in Romania: AISB pioneers a bold new model of education with the Global Impact Diploma

News from Companies

Education at AISB is stepping into the future. The American International School of Bucharest (AISB) proudly announces the launch of the Global Impact Diploma (GID), a groundbreaking academic pathway that empowers students to create real-world change while excelling in their studies. Offered at only four other schools worldwide, the GID places AISB among a pioneering group redefining what it means to learn, lead, and make an impact.

This initiative offers students another pathway. It is a two-year sequence of courses at the end of high school, designed to prepare students to change the world through authentic learning, real-world application, independent projects, and academic specialization. Here is a perspective from a student part of GID, “I chose the GID because I felt that GID was more my style of learning, tailored to my needs and how my brain works”.

The GID emerged from a shared vision and the collaborative work of educators and administrators from more than 100 international schools around the world. For the 2025-2026 school year, 28 founding schools around the world have signed on to offer this trail-blazing path that values personal purpose, social responsibility, and professional readiness. Out of these, only five schools, specifically Colegio Franklin Delano Roosevelt in Lima, Peru, American International School of Budapest, Hungary, Learnlife in Barcelona, Rafa Nadal School in Mallorca, Spain and AISB, will offer the full Global Impact Diploma. This positions AISB as a true pioneer in future-focused education. Students in the GID pathway will engage with peers and mentors around the world, contributing to a truly international learning experience.

“The Global Impact Diploma is an expression of AISB’s commitment to preparing students not just for university, but for life,” said Rachel Caldwell, School Director. “It reflects our belief that today’s learners deserve an education that values who they are, encourages them to act with purpose, and prepares them to make a meaningful difference in the world.”

In a world where change moves faster than tradition, AISB is charting a new course in education with the launch of the Global Impact Diploma. This innovative program goes beyond academics, empowering students to shape their own learning journey, cultivate wellbeing, and tackle real-world challenges with purpose and creativity. It’s education designed not just for the classroom, but for life; equipping students to thrive and make a lasting impact.

“The Global Impact Diploma is not just a distinction — it’s a paradigm shift in education,” added Justin Clouden, Global Impact Diploma Coordinator. “We’re creating a space for students to design their own learning paths, build essential competencies, and create real impact in the world.”

Rooted in three essential pillars - Agency, Meaningful Learning, and Wellbeing — the GID equips students not only with knowledge but with the mindset and competencies to thrive and contribute in an increasingly complex world.

Launched August 2025

The GID has just been launched in the 2025–2026 academic year with three foundational courses:

English and The Imperfect Art of Living – A reflective, inquiry-based course exploring personal growth, meaning, and mental wellbeing

Foundations of Leadership for Impact – A core requirement for all GID students, this course equips learners with the mindset and tools to lead themselves and others toward positive change

Internship for Impact – A real-world experience where students immerse themselves in an organization of their choice, learning directly from professionals, developing career-ready skills, and exploring pathways that connect their strengths with meaningful, purpose-driven futures.

University and Career Readiness

While the GID is still new, universities are increasingly recognizing the value of experiential learning, authentic assessment, and competency-based portfolios. Graduates of the GID program will receive the AISB High School Diploma, a credential widely recognized and respected by universities worldwide. In addition, they will be distinguished in the college application process by a portfolio of diverse, impact-focused experiences, including academic coursework, real-world internships, and a culminating impact project.

With this program, AISB solidifies its role as a pioneer in international education, blending academic success with purpose-driven learning that prepares students to lead with impact in an unpredictable and evolving world.

Looking Forward

AISB will be celebrating the launch of the Global Impact Diploma on Thursday, November 20th at AISB. This will be a chance for students, teachers and administrators to talk with community members about the program, while providing networking opportunities for the students as they begin to think about which area of focus they would like for their 2026 internship. Please inquire if you would like more information about the event, internship program or GID in general.

*This is a press release.