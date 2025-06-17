Romanian entrepreneur to build EUR 5 mln air filters factory with EU funds

The Romanian air filter and protective mask manufacturer Filtre Aer Curat (Eversted brand), owned by the Ene family in Prahova county, has won a EUR 3 million European grant to develop a new EUR 5 million factory, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The production unit is expected to be ready by the end of 2026 and will employ approximately 20 people.

It will be Eversted's second factory for producing air filters used in ventilation and air conditioning systems, including those in hospitals and industrial spaces, for maintaining air purity.

The company also has a third unit for the production of protective masks and wet wipes. It will also be the largest unit in terms of area, with a total of 4,200 square meters. A warehouse will also occupy part of the future factory's area.

The company announced a EUR 2 million turnover in 2024.

(Photo: Eversted Facebook Page)

