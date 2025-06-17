Business

Romanian entrepreneur to build EUR 5 mln air filters factory with EU funds

17 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian air filter and protective mask manufacturer Filtre Aer Curat (Eversted brand), owned by the Ene family in Prahova county,  has won a EUR 3 million European grant to develop a new EUR 5 million factory, according to Ziarul Financiar

The production unit is expected to be ready by the end of 2026 and will employ approximately 20 people.

It will be Eversted's second factory for producing air filters used in ventilation and air conditioning systems, including those in hospitals and industrial spaces, for maintaining air purity. 

The company also has a third unit for the production of protective masks and wet wipes. It will also be the largest unit in terms of area, with a total of 4,200 square meters. A warehouse will also occupy part of the future factory's area.

The company announced a EUR 2 million turnover in 2024.

(Photo: Eversted Facebook Page)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Business

Romanian entrepreneur to build EUR 5 mln air filters factory with EU funds

17 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian air filter and protective mask manufacturer Filtre Aer Curat (Eversted brand), owned by the Ene family in Prahova county,  has won a EUR 3 million European grant to develop a new EUR 5 million factory, according to Ziarul Financiar

The production unit is expected to be ready by the end of 2026 and will employ approximately 20 people.

It will be Eversted's second factory for producing air filters used in ventilation and air conditioning systems, including those in hospitals and industrial spaces, for maintaining air purity. 

The company also has a third unit for the production of protective masks and wet wipes. It will also be the largest unit in terms of area, with a total of 4,200 square meters. A warehouse will also occupy part of the future factory's area.

The company announced a EUR 2 million turnover in 2024.

(Photo: Eversted Facebook Page)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 June 2025
Travel
Buzău Land: UNESCO geopark in Eastern Romania opens additional visiting sites
16 June 2025
Diversity
Romania among EU countries with highest rates of violence against women in relationships, study shows
16 June 2025
Macro
Romania’s CA deficit up 46% y/y to 9.4% of GDP in year to April
16 June 2025
Politics
Technocrat prime minister scenario emerges amid political deadlock in Romania
13 June 2025
Justice
Romania’s former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu remains under judicial supervision
13 June 2025
Politics
Timișoara mayor Dominic Fritz wins race to head Romania’s reformist party USR
13 June 2025
Society
Romanian president Nicușor Dan lays wreaths at monuments dedicated to the 1990 Mineriad
13 June 2025
Society
Romania issues travel warnings after Israel's attack on Iran, several flights cancelled