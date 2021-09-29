Romanian minister of agriculture resigns to prevent dismissal

Minister of agriculture Adrian Oros, a member of the Liberal Party (PNL), resigned on September 28, declaring that "agriculture and the food industry have never been priorities for [prime minister] Florin Citu."

Oros is the sole minister in the Executive of prime minister Florin Citu who openly supported former Liberal leader Ludovic Orban, Ziarul Financiar reported. He was reportedly anyway shortlisted for dismissal after PM Citu won the internal elections.

Adrian Oros specified on his Facebook page that the ministry's budget for 2021 accounts for only 60% of the budget execution of 2020, and at the budget rectification, it received a tiny amount, absolutely insufficient.

The minister of agriculture also said that the PNRR did not include any major project for agriculture, although, in the first draft, there was a project for irrigation and anti-hail systems worth EUR 6.5 bln, included in the ruling strategy.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)