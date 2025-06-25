Agra Insurance reports record level of claims notices in first half of 2025 amid extreme weather – EUR 20 mln in damage from hail, storms, and late spring frosts

News from Companies

Agra Asigurări, the national leader in agricultural insurance, announces record claims in the first 6 months of this year. As of June 20, 2025, more than 3,300 damage notices have been registered due to extreme weather events nationwide, marking an increase of nearly 50% compared to the entire period of 2024.

In total, amid the accelerating pace of climate change, over 1,000,000 of hectares claims have been assessed by Agra Asigurări evaluators, and more than 100,000 hectares of farmland have been affected nationwide so far. Clients have received compensation of 20 million euros, with additional payouts to follow upon the completion of open damage claims.

Agra Asigurări currently insures over 1.6 million hectares nationwide and covers 15 agro-climatic risks. This year, most damage notices were caused by hail, storms, drought at crop emergence, and late spring frost, affecting all crops in our country. Many damages were also reported for vine crops, with Agra Asigurări registering damage reports for more than 90% of the insured area for the risk of late spring frost. In addition, more than 30% of the insured area has also been advised for hail risk.

"Of the approximately 7,000 policies issued, almost half had damage endorsements. Nationally, 60% of the total endorsements were for hail, 23% for the reinstatement (reseeding) package, and 17% for late spring frost. May this year was the month with the highest number of damage endorsements since Agra Asigurări has been on the market, with over 1,400," says Horia Adrian-Lupu, General Manager of Agra Asigurări.

Constanța (801 advisories), Teleorman (331 advisories), and Giurgiu (261 advisories) were the most affected counties. Regarding risks, most advisories were for hail, storms, drought in the spring, and late spring frost.

"We are motivated to support Romanian farmers in difficult times. In these periods characterized by climatic instability, it is important for farmers to be fully protected and have a financial safety net to continue their business in optimal parameters", underlines Horia Adrian-Lupu.

All the company's assessors are in the field and working intensively to finalize the damage assessment processes.

Experts predict that temperatures will continue to rise in Romania in the coming years.

"This increase will intensify the frequency, intensity, and duration of heat waves affecting agriculture in Oltenia and Muntenia. At the same time, studies indicate an increase in the torrential character of rainfall and a decrease in the number of days with moderate rainfall. In addition, recent studies have indicated a notable decrease in precipitation in the southern agricultural plains. This imbalance will aggravate droughts (expected to increase in frequency and intensity), which already significantly impact the current climate," says climate change expert Dr. Bogdan Antonescu.

"Recent analysis shows that if we reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, the losses from maize production could be 8-10%. But if we continue with very high emissions, the losses could reach 10-13%. They could be even higher in years of severe drought, especially in Oltenia and Muntenia. Wheat seems more resilient, but grain quality will deteriorate due to heat stress in the ripening phase," he concludes.

