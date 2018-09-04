25 °C
Swiss group sells four diagnostic centers in Romania to local operator

Private medical services group Affidea, controlled by Swiss billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli, has reached an agreement with local medical services operator Regina Maria to sell it four Hiperdia diagnostic centers in Romania, local Profit.ro reported.

Affidea took over 23 Hiperdia diagnostic centers in Romania last year, but the company had to agree to selling four of them to get the Competition Council’s clearance for the deal. The four medical centers are located in Arad, Orastie and Cluj-Napoca and will immediately be rebranded as Regina Maria.

Affidea will continue to operate 36 imagistic diagnostic centers in Romania after the deal.

