European medical chain Affidea adds three new clinics in Romania

The chain of medical clinics operated by the European medical group Affidea expanded to 74 after it acquired three new clinics in Otopeni, Miercurea Ciuc, and Braila. The national chain now covers 32 cities, according to a group's press release.

"The Affidea Romania investment plan for 2025 will exceed EUR 100 million, which will be allocated to expanding the national network, as well as equipping clinics with the most modern investigation equipment," said Răzvan Predica, Affidea Cluster CEO for Romania, Hungary, and Greece.

Affidea Romania posted RON 120 million (EUR 24 million) turnover in 2024, up from RON 93 million in 2023. Its net profit was RON 14.6 million (EUR 3 million) in 2024, when it employed 285.

Affidea Romania provides consultations for all medical specialties, imaging through CT, MRI, PET-CT, scintigraphy, mammography, radiography, ultrasound, DEXA, laboratory tests, oncology treatments (chemotherapy, radiotherapy), medical recovery, and telemedicine.

Affidea Romania is part of the Affidea group, the largest European provider of diagnostic imaging, outpatient care, and cancer treatment. Founded in 1991, the company operates approximately 410 centers in 15 countries.

(Photo source: the company)