Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 08:13
Business
Aegean buys 25% stake in Romanian niche carrier Animawings
10 March 2020
Greek airline Aegean has bought a 25% stake in the Romanian niche airline Animawings, which was launched earlier this year by the owner of tour operator Christian Tour founded by Cristian Pandel and is specialized in charter flights toward popular tourist destinations, Profit.ro reported.

The price for the 25% stake was EUR 412,000.

The transaction was completed on March 9.

Animawings will operate from May on the Romanian market, to tourist destinations such as Tenerife, Antalya, Corfu, Bodrum, Hurghada, Dubai, but only with charter flights.

The flights of the company, which is part of the Memento group (which owns Christian Tour as well), will be formally operated by the Greek airline Orange2fly. Two Airbus A320 aircraft are available for these charter flights.

The local market is dominated by Wizz Air, Blue Air, Ryanair, and Tarom, as well as other major airlines that provide flights between several cities in Romania and external destinations.

(Photo: Animawings Facebook Page)

40