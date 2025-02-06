Romania seeks consultant to migrate online public services to cloud under EUR 174 mln contract

The Romanian Digitalization Authority (ADR) has launched a tender to pick a consultant for the migration of its online services to the private government cloud, Profit.ro announced, quoting the tender published by ADR. The services will include cybersecurity assessment services as well.

The contract has an estimated value of RON 867 million (EUR 174 million), excluding VAT.

ADR intends to ensure, through the framework agreement, the migration of a minimum of 30 applications to CPG ( Private Cloud component of the Romanian Government Cloud) by June 2026, and of the other applications for the entire duration of the framework agreement.

Bids will be opened in the first half of March.

The project is financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP). The contract will have a duration of 4 years from the date of award.

ADR participates, in partnership with the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) and the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), in the implementation of the government cloud infrastructure investment project financed through PNRR, Component C7. Digital Transformation.

The Romanian Government Cloud is referenced as the Government Cloud Platform and has a Private Cloud component, referred to as the Government Private Cloud (GPC).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wrightstudio/Dreamstime.com)