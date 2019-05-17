Adobe looking to hire 100 more people in Romania

US tech group Adobe plans to recruit 100 new team members in Romania, after reaching 600 employees this month, the company announced. The present open positions target attracting mostly technical and software engineering talent.

“The Romanian team has grown constantly in the last years and our objective is to permanently reach out to the best people available for hire, the top 5%. The products we work on have global impact, which brings technical challenges that the best people on the market are looking for in their projects, but also the responsibility to millions of clients who use them,” said Cris Radu, Sr. Director of Engineering and Site Leader Adobe Romania.

Adobe Romania is the largest Adobe Research & Development center from EMEA, with local teams specialized in Cloud Computing, Big Data and graphic design solutions. The products developed by Bucharest teams are leaders on their market niches and are part of Digital Experience and Digital Media divisions of Adobe.

The employee retention rate in Adobe Romania is close to 90%, a high score compared to the Romanian IT market average, as well as to other Adobe sites, the company said.

(Photo source: the company)