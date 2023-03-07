Investment fund ACP reportedly close to taking over Telekom Romania Mobile

European investment fund ACP is in talks with Deutsche Telekom to acquire Telekom Romania Mobile, Ziarul Financiar announced. According to some sources familiar with the negotiations, the transaction only needs the green light from the competent authorities in Bucharest.

ACP and Deutsche Telekom - the main shareholder of Telekom Romania Mobile, have reportedly agreed on the deal, which is now being discussed by the Competition Council.

After selling the fixed line communications division - the former Romtelecom - to Orange, Deutsche Telekom, which is the ultimate shareholder of the structure that owns Telekom Romania (through OTE Greece), has been trying for over a year to sell the mobile telephony business as well.

Telekom Romania ended 2022 with a larger number of customers and a growing operating profit, despite the decrease in revenues by 3% to EUR 306.4 mln.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)