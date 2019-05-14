Accor and Orbis want to open 10 hotels in Romania by 2022

French multinational hospitality company Accor and its partner in Eastern Europe, Polish group Orbis, plan to open another ten hotels with about 1,450 rooms in Romania by 2022. Last year, Orbis bought the Mercure Bucharest Unirii Hotel with EUR 11 million.

Accor and Orbis already operate 11 hotels across the country under Accor labels: Pullman, Novotel, Mercure, ibis and ibis Styles.

From a hotel investor perspective, Romania offers more attractive returns than Western European markets, while retaining a low-risk profile and relatively high liquidity, representatives of the investor explained.

“Romania’s popularity and attractiveness for international hotel brands are fueled by the country’s positive economic outlook, its rich history, its beautiful nature, and its prolific culture, around the values ​of gastronomy and wine production. Competition in the hospitality market is growing and is part of the game, but we are glad to see more and more local investors and more local and international investors who decide to work with the globally recognized Accor Group,” explained Frank Reul, Head of Development of Orbis & Accor Eastern Europe.

Accor & Orbis will operate four new hotels in Bucharest - Ibis Styles Bucharest Airport, ibis Bucharest Politehnica, ibis Styles Bucharest Center and Swissotel Bucharest, two in Timisoara - Mercure and ibis, a Mercure hotel in Sibiu, and three other yet unannounced.

(Photo source: the company)