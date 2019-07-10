Four young men survive stunt-like accident on Romania’s famous Transfagarasan

Four young men survived an accident that seems more like a movie stunt on Romania’s famous high-altitude road Transfagarasan. Their car went off the road in one of the road’s hairpin curves and rolled down about 40 meters landing on a lower road section. However, the young men managed to get out of the car with only minor injuries, reports local Mediafax.

The young men were all between 23 and 25. They were going down the mountain from Balea Lake to Curtea de Arges. The driver lost control of the car in a curve, possibly due to high speed and the frosty road, according to the mountain rescuers.

It showed over the weekend in the Fagaras Mountains and many of the tourists who drove the Transfagarasan were caught without the proper equipment for such weather. The Transfagarasan is closed during the winter and spring months (starting November 1 until the end of June), to prevent accidents. However, this year, winter came a little earlier than expected, with unusually cold weather and snow in the mountains at the beginning of October.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Salvamont Arges Facebook page)