Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/27/2022 - 07:51
Business

PE fund Abris acquires Romanian dental distributor Dentstore

27 January 2022
Abris Capital Partners, the Central European private equity investor, has signed an agreement to acquire Dentstore, one of the leading distributors of dental consumables and equipment in Central Europe, with a total turnover of EUR 40 mln in 2021.

Following the acquisition, Dentstore co-owners Bogdan Tufeanu and Adrian Fortescu will continue to run the business.

The acquisition is Abris’ third in the sector, following its investments in Dentotal in November 2019 and Dentatechnica in November 2021.

The agreement is conditional upon securing clearance from the relevant antitrust authorities.

Dentstore, headquartered in Bucharest, provides comprehensive, high-quality services to the dental market in Romania and Bulgaria, including import and sales of a complete portfolio of supplies and equipment for dental offices and laboratories; technical assistance and advice; and servicing and warranty of dental equipment. The company boasts impressive logistics and technological capabilities and is the most digitalized player in its segment.

Editor's picks