Belgian developer builds new warehouse for Decathlon in RO

WDP, a developer of logistics and industrial spaces with Belgian capital, will develop 10,000 sqm of warehouse space in Stefanestii de Jos (Ilfov county, close to Bucharest), according to the company’s latest report.
According to Ziarul Financiar, Decathlon has another logistic center of about 30,000 sqm near Bucharest.
WDP plans to complete the new warehouse in the fourth quarter of this year.
The investment budget for this development is EUR 5 million, and Decathlon has leased the warehouse for ten years.
(Photo courtesy of WDP)
