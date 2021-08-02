Dutch operator creates another 50ha of beaches in the southern part of Romanian riviera

Another 50 hectares of beaches will be made available to tourists, following the works carried out by Dutch operator Van Oord Dredging and Marine Contractors, Adevarul reported.

Investments in reducing coastal erosion in the Black Sea, Eforie area, are in full swing. On a stretch of 5.7 km, between the Port of Belona in Eforie and the commune of Tuzla, Van Oord designed and built seven dams, six of which will be connected to the shore, and one is parallel to the shore, to create a biodiversity protection area. A total of 4.5 million cubic meters of sand will be extracted for artificial sanding and ensuring the stability of the beach and adjacent lands threatened by erosion.

The works, already started, consist in the demolition of the existing, degraded and dangerous coastal structures, the completion of the site organization, the tracing and construction of the temporary roads, as well as routine tests for the stone brought from the quarry from Nicolae Balcescu.

New dams with a length of over 300m will appear, and the beach will have a width of about 100m at the end of the construction.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com