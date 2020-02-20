Danish investor completes largest mineral wool factory in Romania

Romanian construction design and management company Blue Projects announced that it has completed the first Romanian factory of the Danish group Rockwool, a mineral wool factory that required investment worth EUR 50 million, located in the Ploiesti West industrial park, in Ariceştii Rahtivani commune, Prahova county.

The factory has an area of 13,000 square meters and a production capacity of approximately 45,000 tons per year, being the largest such unit in Romania.

Rockwool, one of the largest mineral wool producers in the world, designated Blue Projects as a provider of design services, support in the organization of work tenders, project management and construction.

Blue Projects is a project design and management company in construction, with experience in the commercial, residential, FMCG and industrial sectors.

Established in 2007 with headquarters in Romania, Blue Projects has expanded globally, in over 25 countries.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

