Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 08/11/2021 - 09:47
People

Kuldeep Kaushik to take over as CEO of NN in Romania

11 August 2021
Kuldeep Kaushik is the CEO of NN in Romania starting November 1st, subject to regulatory approval and work authorization, NN Group announced.

He takes over from Gerke Witteveen, Chief Financial Officer of NN in Romania, who has held the interim CEO role.

Kuldeep Kaushik joins NN Group from AXA International and New Markets, where he was Chief Operating and Transformation Officer since 2017, based in Madrid, Spain. In his role, he led the customer & business transformation, technology & data strategy, and innovation across more than 20 countries. Prior to this, he held various positions in AXA’s Hong Kong, Asia Regional Office and headquarters focusing on business strategy, operations and technology strategy.

He has an MBA from HEC Paris and holds an Engineering degree from NIT Durgapur, India. 

As CEO of NN in Romania, he will lead the team in the local business unit and focus on strengthening NN’s growth in Romania.

NN has been present in Romania since 1997. It offers life insurance, home insurance, pensions, health insurance, and asset management to more than 2 million customers. 

