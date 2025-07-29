The INVL Renewable Energy Fund I, managed by INVL Asset Management, signed a EUR 29.3 million loan agreement with Kommunalkredit Austria AG (Kommunalkredit). The loan will be used to finance the construction of solar power plants with 71 megawatts (MW) of capacity in Romania.

This is the second loan by Kommunalkredit to the fund. In November 2023, the Vienna-based bank granted the INVL Renewable Energy Fund I a EUR 25 million loan for the construction of solar power plants in Romania.

The 71-MW project, located in Dolj county, is the fund's third large-scale solar energy development project in Romania. Construction of the facilities is scheduled for completion by the end of September next year.

The INVL Renewable Energy Fund I is focusing on the Polish and Romanian markets, where its managers see significant growth potential. Total capacity of the fund's portfolio of projects in development in these markets is 389 MW.

In Romania, the fund is investing in projects for eight solar plants with a combined capacity of 356 MW. In Poland, it is developing solar park projects with a capacity of over 32 MW. Investments in Romania and Poland are expected to exceed EUR 250 million. The fund has invested over EUR 90 million in the acquisition and construction of the projects as of June 2025. Construction of all the solar parks should be completed by the end of 2027.

The INVL Renewable Energy Fund invests in early- and mid-stage renewable energy projects (solar), including the construction of new power plants, the development and/or acquisition of the infrastructure necessary for the operation of power plants, and effective management of existing power plants in the European Union and member states of the European Economic Area.

INVL Asset Management is part of the Baltic asset management group Invalda INVL.

(Photo: the company)

