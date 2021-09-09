Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/09/2021 - 08:26
Business

Foreign investor fails to rescue biggest Romanian insurer City

09 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dutch-based company I3CP failed to transfer in due time, namely by the end of September 6, the promised EUR 150 mln capital injection to Romania’s biggest insurer City Insurance, announced the local financial markets regulator ASF.

Consequently, the City will not be able to meet the capital requirements, ASF concluded, adding that “the situation will be analysed and the necessary decisions will be taken.”

ASF has not commented about the possible decisions it is considering, but the regulator’s vice-president Cristian Rosu stated at the end of last month that “the immediate measure is to open bankruptcy proceedings.”

I3CP had announced at the end of August that it subscribed new shares worth EUR 150 mln in a capital increase operated by City.

In May, the local financial market regulator ASF placed City Insurance under special administration due to financial problems mainly related to insufficient legal reserves.

City Insurance, the only insurance company in Romania that is not affiliated with an international group, was the leader of the insurance market in 2020, with written premiums of about RON 2.3 billion (EUR 470 mln).

The capital deficit, hidden by fraudulent schemes according to ASF’s findings, is close to RON 845 mln (over EUR 170 mln).

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/09/2021 - 08:26
Business

Foreign investor fails to rescue biggest Romanian insurer City

09 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dutch-based company I3CP failed to transfer in due time, namely by the end of September 6, the promised EUR 150 mln capital injection to Romania’s biggest insurer City Insurance, announced the local financial markets regulator ASF.

Consequently, the City will not be able to meet the capital requirements, ASF concluded, adding that “the situation will be analysed and the necessary decisions will be taken.”

ASF has not commented about the possible decisions it is considering, but the regulator’s vice-president Cristian Rosu stated at the end of last month that “the immediate measure is to open bankruptcy proceedings.”

I3CP had announced at the end of August that it subscribed new shares worth EUR 150 mln in a capital increase operated by City.

In May, the local financial market regulator ASF placed City Insurance under special administration due to financial problems mainly related to insufficient legal reserves.

City Insurance, the only insurance company in Romania that is not affiliated with an international group, was the leader of the insurance market in 2020, with written premiums of about RON 2.3 billion (EUR 470 mln).

The capital deficit, hidden by fraudulent schemes according to ASF’s findings, is close to RON 845 mln (over EUR 170 mln).

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks