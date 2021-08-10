Romanian liberal leader stirs negative reaction from ethnic Hungarian UDMR

The leader of the ethnic Hungarians’ party UDMR, Kelemen Hunor, expressed harsh criticism after the Liberal leader Ludovic Orban made several striking remarks related to the junior ruling party, News.ro reported.

The conflict is important because it undermines the potential of cooperation between the two parties in case Orban wins manages to defend his position after the internal elections against prime minister Florin Citu.

In his statements, Orban criticized both UDMR - as a party that allegedly failed to stand up for the genuine interests of the Hungarian population in Romania - and against the FIDESZ - the Hungarian party of radical leader Viktor Orban.

In his electoral speeches over the last weekend, Liberal leader Ludovic Orban claimed that he is known in Brussels as “the good Orban” - in contrast to the Hungarian leader.

He also complained about the discrimination faced by the Romanians in the counties with a majority Hungarian population.

