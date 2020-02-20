RO developer buys land from UniCredit for new office project in northern Bucharest

Romanian real estate developer Forte Partners, one of the most active developers on the office segment in Bucharest, has bought a land plot of 9,300 sqm on the Expozitiei Boulevard in northern Bucharest, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The seller is UniCredit Bank and the value of the transaction was estimated at EUR 5 million, according to sources on the real estate market.

Forte Partners plans to develop an office project on that land.

The Expozitiei area, located in the vicinity of Bucharest’s exhibition center Romexpo, has become one of the hottest development poles in Bucharest as investors have been drawn here by the perspective of the new subway line that will link the city’s center with the Henri Coanda International Airport in Otopeni.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

[email protected]