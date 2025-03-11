Emma Group takes over Romanian medical supplies importer Diamedix

Emma Group, controlled by Czech businessman Jiří Šmejc, will take over the Romanian company Diamedix Impex, specialising in marketing a wide range of reagents and equipment for diagnostic techniques, after the Romanian competition body cleared the deal.

The GED investment fund, which about 15-20 years ago was an important player in the financial investor segment in Romania, thus exited the Romanian market after selling Diamedix, Ziarul Financiar noted.

The Competition Council has authorized the transaction through which Emma Zeta Limited intends to take over Diamedix Impex, the competition authority announced.

Emma Zeta Limited, from Cyprus, is part of the Emma Group, which is active in Romania, in particular in the energy sector (through the Premier Energy group) and the gambling sector.

Diamedix Impex specializes in the marketing of a wide range of reagents and equipment for diagnostic techniques, the provision of on-site medical tests, with a focus on biochemistry and immunodiagnostics, food and feed testing, including allergens, and the provision of specialized equipment for medical imaging, including ultrasound, mammography, and medical printers.

