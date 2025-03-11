M&A

Emma Group takes over Romanian medical supplies importer Diamedix

11 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Emma Group, controlled by Czech businessman Jiří Šmejc, will take over the Romanian company Diamedix Impex, specialising in marketing a wide range of reagents and equipment for diagnostic techniques, after the Romanian competition body cleared the deal.

The GED investment fund, which about 15-20 years ago was an important player in the financial investor segment in Romania, thus exited the Romanian market after selling Diamedix, Ziarul Financiar noted.

The Competition Council has authorized the transaction through which Emma Zeta Limited intends to take over Diamedix Impex, the competition authority announced.

Emma Zeta Limited, from Cyprus, is part of the Emma Group, which is active in Romania, in particular in the energy sector (through the Premier Energy group) and the gambling sector.

Diamedix Impex specializes in the marketing of a wide range of reagents and equipment for diagnostic techniques, the provision of on-site medical tests, with a focus on biochemistry and immunodiagnostics, food and feed testing, including allergens, and the provision of specialized equipment for medical imaging, including ultrasound, mammography, and medical printers.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
M&A

Emma Group takes over Romanian medical supplies importer Diamedix

11 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Emma Group, controlled by Czech businessman Jiří Šmejc, will take over the Romanian company Diamedix Impex, specialising in marketing a wide range of reagents and equipment for diagnostic techniques, after the Romanian competition body cleared the deal.

The GED investment fund, which about 15-20 years ago was an important player in the financial investor segment in Romania, thus exited the Romanian market after selling Diamedix, Ziarul Financiar noted.

The Competition Council has authorized the transaction through which Emma Zeta Limited intends to take over Diamedix Impex, the competition authority announced.

Emma Zeta Limited, from Cyprus, is part of the Emma Group, which is active in Romania, in particular in the energy sector (through the Premier Energy group) and the gambling sector.

Diamedix Impex specializes in the marketing of a wide range of reagents and equipment for diagnostic techniques, the provision of on-site medical tests, with a focus on biochemistry and immunodiagnostics, food and feed testing, including allergens, and the provision of specialized equipment for medical imaging, including ultrasound, mammography, and medical printers.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 March 2025
Defense
Romania to defend airspace with F-16-equipped squadrons stationed at three air bases, defense minister says
11 March 2025
Politics
Far-right Romanian politician Călin Georgescu called US vice-president and now-ally JD Vance a “virus” in 2024
11 March 2025
Justice
Romanian prosecutors crack down on calls to violence issued by far-right party AUR leader
11 March 2025
Sports
Football legend Gheorghe Hagi honored with Romania’s highest distinction
11 March 2025
Politics
Romania's far-right politician Calin Georgescu challenges presidential candidacy ban
11 March 2025
Energy
Romania, Hungary sign agreement for "security of natural gas supply"
11 March 2025
Defense
Turkish Otokar opens subsidiary in Romania after winning EUR 857 mln contract
10 March 2025
Events
Pro-EU rally to take place in Bucharest, several cities on March 15