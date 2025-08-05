The 6 GW of approved new solar and wind power units may double Romania's green power share to 40%

Besides 5.5 GW of installed solar and wind power units already in use, Romania's market regulator ANRE has approved the construction of new units with a combined capacity of nearly 6 GW, which could double the contribution of the green energy (hydro not included) from 20% currently to 40%, according to Ziarul Financiar.

"There are 133 solar projects at this time, with a cumulative capacity of 4,603 MW and 14 wind projects, with a capacity of 1,368 MW, all with powers greater than 1 MW for which users have obtained and submitted to the network operators the construction permits and for which ANRE has issued the establishment permits," the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) told Ziarul Financiar.

These projects are at an advanced stage of implementation, so chances are high that they will be put into operation.

According to Transelectrica data, on June 1, Romania had 3,091 MW in wind farms and 2,427 MW in solar farms. While on the wind side, the capacity has not changed compared to the beginning of the year, in the solar energy area, there is a jump of 573 MW of new farms put into operation.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Oleg Kryuchko/Dreamstime.com)