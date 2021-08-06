Romania’s lawmakers pass “anti-Huawei” 5G bill

The Romanian Senate on June 7 endorsed, as the decision-maker chamber, the draft law initiated by the Government regarding the 5G security regulations, which could remove Huawei from the list of suppliers of hardware and software used in Romanian 5G networks, Economedia.ro reported.

If not certified as a supplier, the telecom companies will have to remove all the Huawei products from their networks within seven years (five years for the critical, core infrastructure).

The Senate is the decision-making chamber.

The bill will go to promulgation to president Klaus Iohannis unless it is referred to the Constitutional Court.

The senators of radical party AUR tried, in the June 7 meeting, to send the bill back to the expert commissions, motivating this request by the fact that the legislative initiative was not notified to the European Commission. AUR also stated that it had contacted the European Commission, but vaguely presented the content of the notification it had received from the European institution.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

