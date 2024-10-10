5 years since the launch of the Digital Consultant ANA: UNIQA customers have saved the equivalent of three years of their time using the services offered by this digital solution

News from Companies

UNIQA Asigurări marks five years since it launched the ANA Digital Consultant, an innovative solution that brings significant efficienty to the claim notification and settlement process. Since its launch in 2019, ANA has recorded a total of approximately 200,000 hits and has contributed to the resolution of over 78,000 claim files, thus saving the equivalent of approximately three years of the insurance company's customers' time.

Through ANA, customers can quickly open a claim file, without going to the claim centers or waiting for the visit of a claims inspector, while also having the possibility to check the status of the file at any time. For CASCO and household policies, ANA instantly analyzes the data and can offer a payment proposal, and in more complex cases, the file is taken over by a team of specialists who will contact the client as soon as possible. With a simple and intuitive chat interface, ANA enables claims management for various types of insurance policies, offering an efficient, fast and easy-to-use digital solution.

Thus, while the CASCO claims settlement process can traditionally take weeks, using ANA, customers can complete everything in just 1-2 days.

"At UNIQA, for 15 years, we have always put the customer at the center of our activities and are committed to providing efficient and easy-to-use digital solutions that meet customer needs in the shortest possible time. The Digital Consultant ANA, now five years into its activity, perfectly reflects this commitment – ​​it has significantly simplified the processes of approval, claims settlement, as well as consultation of various information, offering our customers quick access to essential services, without losing any more time, without moving from the comfort of their homes and without encountering difficulties. We will continue to innovate and develop these solutions to make the interaction with UNIQA as easy and friendly as possible for each customer", said Ramona Bernic, Vice President of the Directorate, UNIQA Asigurări.

The Digital Consultant ANA has become an essential element in the interaction between UNIQA and its customers, simplifying post-sale processes, in its five years of activity.

The annual evolution of the number of accesses demonstrates Romanians' appetite for digital options and the rapid adoption of this solution: in 2019, just a few months after its launch, ANA recorded 18,000 accesses, in 2020 it reached 42,000 accesses, and in 2021 the number increased to 48,000. In 2022, 43,000 hits were recorded, in 2023, a total of over 35,000 hits, and in the first half of 2024, the ANA digital consultant was used 12,500 times.

In terms of managed claims files, ANA settled more than 15,000 CASCO files and almost 3,400 household insurance files in 2023 alone, and the percentage of digital notifications reached a record high of 85-87% in 2024. This rapid digital transition has enabled customers to manage claims quickly, efficiently and without additional efforts.

Feedback from Customers

UNIQA's customers have responded positively to the implementation of this digital solutions, with many of them providing five-star ratings for the experience provided by ANA. Over 50% of users gave top marks, highlighting the promptness, clarity and ease of the digital claims process.

Among the messages sent by customers about the services of the Digital Consultant ANA, there is appreciation for the speed with which their household insurance cases were resolved, in just a few minutes, saving time and effort

The ANA Chatbot ANA will be constantly improved

Since 2019, the Digital Consultant ANA has been expanded with new functionalities, in addition to claims notification and settlement, to meet as many of customers' needs as possible. Users can now check claim status in real time, purchase travel insurance online and provide feedback on their digital experience. ANA also took over the risk inspection process for CASCO insurance, a fully digital process, which takes place in just a few minutes, without the consumption of paper or additional trips, saving time and resources, while also reducing the risk of road accidents.

In addition to continuous improvements based on customer feedback, UNIQA plans to expand ANA's functionality by integrating AI-based solutions for CASCO claims assessment and introducing claims notification for Affinity products. The main goal remains to streamline processes and provide a 100% digital and personalized experience for each customer.

UNIQA has a 15-year history in the Romanian insurance market and benefits from over 200 years of international experience, as part of a financial group with a strong presence at European level. The company's strategy places customers at the center and prioritizes knowing their needs and generating products and services for everyday life. Through its business model, the company takes into account the specifics of the Retail, Bancassurance and Corporate & Affinity segments, offering relevant, affordable and innovative insurance solutions at high standards. Moreover, sustainability is an important component of UNIQA's strategy, so the organization emphasizes actions that generate a positive impact, with the aim of contributing to living better together.

