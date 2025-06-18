Thirty years of growing together - How CSB's award-winning development paves the way for academic success

Partner Content

As Cambridge School of Bucharest (CSB) celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2024, it reflects on the significant strides the school has made in providing world-class education. From its early beginnings to the thriving institution it is today, CSB has always focused on nurturing the intellectual, emotional, and social growth of its students. The school’s evolution is marked by cutting-edge facilities, an ever-expanding campus, and a steadfast commitment to fostering the qualities of future leaders and thinkers.

In 2020, CSB embarked on a new chapter when it moved to its modern campus in Pipera. The state-of-the-art facilities provided a fresh, dynamic environment for the school community to grow and flourish. The campus, designed with the needs of both students and educators in mind, set a high standard for modern education in Romania. It was clear that CSB was embracing the future, blending innovative spaces with traditional educational values.

In 2024, CSB opened The Cloud, a groundbreaking new building dedicated to primary students aged 8 to 11. This year, the building won third place in the Saint-Gobain National Trophy for its architectural design, which encourages creativity and collaboration. With large classrooms, an abundance of natural light, and vibrant, colourful interiors, The Cloud serves as a catalyst for the imaginative thinking that will prepare students for their bright futures. The building’s design is a clear representation of CSB’s educational philosophy, one that fosters a love for learning and supports the holistic development of each student. Its welcoming environment stimulates curiosity and innovation, helping children to thrive academically and emotionally.

The grand opening of The Cloud saw several esteemed guests attend the event, including Ambassador Giles Portman, the United Kingdom’s Ambassador to Romania, Thuma Hubert, the President of Ilfov County Council, and Florentin-Costel Pandele, the Mayor of Voluntari. Their speeches highlighted CSB as a school of the future, one that equips students with the skills required for adulthood. These qualities are essential in producing future leaders, thinkers, and changemakers who will contribute to society in meaningful ways.

November 2024 brought even more recognition to CSB when Her Majesty Custodian of the Crown Margaret and Her Royal Highness Princess Elena visited the campus. The royal guests were impressed by the school's facilities, the accomplishments of its students, and the efforts of its non-profit foundation, Oak and Elm. The foundation is dedicated to encouraging students to engage in volunteer work and service projects, fostering a strong sense of community responsibility. Her Majesty and Her Royal Highness also praised the beautiful campus, which continues to serve as an ideal setting for both academic achievement and personal growth.

This academic year saw the first cohort of students entering CSB’s new IBDP programme for Sixth Form. Students aged 16-18 years old can now choose between A Levels or the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, allowing them to have flexibility in their learning, which will support them in their academic pursuits into university and beyond.

Looking ahead, the school’s commitment to providing the best possible environment for its students is set to continue. Next academic year, the campus will expand its sports facilities with a new running track and football pitch, and in autumn of 2026, CSB will unveil a new addition to its ever-expanding campus, a dedicated facility for sports, arts, and cultural activities. This new space will significantly enrich the students’ educational experience by providing additional resources to hone their skills beyond the classroom. The facility will include two swimming pools, a climbing wall, an amphitheatre, an IT hub, a large library, a design and technology lab, and a creative arts hub, among many other specialised spaces. This development will benefit the students and will also serve the wider community, further strengthening the connection between the school and its surrounding environment.

Cambridge School of Bucharest has already demonstrated the impact of its holistic approach to education. In 2025, the school celebrated an outstanding achievement as several of its students have received offers from some of the world’s most prestigious universities, including Bocconi, St Andrews University, University College London (UCL), and the London School of Economics (LSE). These acceptances reflect the excellent academic preparation students receive at CSB, equipping them with the tools needed to excel in higher education and beyond.

Cambridge School of Bucharest’s commitment to academic preparedness, its state-of-the-art facilities, and its strong sense of community will continue to guide the school as it enters its next phase. The school will undoubtedly remain a trailblazer in education, ensuring that each student is given the tools they need to succeed and thrive in an ever-changing world. With a 30-year history of success and a future filled with promise, CSB is well-positioned to continue shaping the next generation of global citizens.

