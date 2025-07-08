180,000 euro in financial support for education and environmental protection projects available in the new edition of the Societe Generale Global Solution Centre's "We Care Together” funding program

News from Companies

Societe Generale Global Solution Centre launches the fourth edition of the "We Care Together" financing program, which aims to support projects developed by non-governmental organizations in Romania and offers financial support totalling 180,000 euro for education and environmental protection projects.

The 2025 edition of the "We Care Together” call for projects has the objective of supporting initiatives created by NGOs in Romania to support educational development and those dedicated to environmental protection and sustainability and comes as a natural continuation of the commitment of the company and the Group of which it is part to have a positive impact on society and the environment by supporting vulnerable communities.

The program is dedicated exclusively to non-governmental and non-profit organizations, legally established and headquartered in Romania, which have at least one year of activity at the time of submitting the funding application.

Two main categories of projects will be accepted under this program

Education: Projects that focus on integration through education, especially for children or young people in a vulnerable situation. Projects may include various actions that respond to the different needs of the beneficiaries: educational projects for knowledge and skills development, projects for preventing school dropout, combating illiteracy, educational programs for facilitating integration or for mentoring and professional counselling.

Environmental protection which includes three subcategories:

Urban environments friendly to humans and nature: the proposals will focus on the urban development in close connection with humans and nature, and in particular on the development of green spaces that also contribute to the amelioration of extreme weather phenomena.

Protecting water resources – contributing to water security, sanitation of strategic areas and to a better prevention and protection against water-related disasters: projects to protect and restore water resources in areas where ecosystems have suffered imbalances, with visible operational and tactical results. In addition, projects that aim to clean up parts of river basins of pollutants, in particular with upstream strategies and in collaboration with local authorities, will also be considered.

Sustainable Agriculture – integrating the principles of natural systems into agriculture: projects that support education in the following way: to transparently accompany farmers and farms in Romania to adapt to climate change and align with the principles of sustainable development. Specifically, farms should make the transition from a polluting activity to ones that absorb and fix CO2 in the soil, thus becoming a "Nature-Based" solution.

The submission period for the projects will be approximately one month, from the 7th of July until the 1st of August 2025 (including), following the selection stage of submitted applications.

All details about the new funding program can be read on the Societe Generale Global Solution Centre website: We Care Together – the 2025 edition of the Societe Generale Global Solution Centre’s funding program - Societe Generale Global Solution Centre

*This is a Press release.