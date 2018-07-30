12 Romanian universities included in 2018 Shanghai ranking of academic subjects

Twelve universities in Romania feature in this year’s edition of the ShanghaiRanking’s Global Ranking of Academic Subjects.

The ranking covers 54 subjects across Natural Sciences, Engineering, Life Sciences, Medical Sciences, and Social Sciences. Ranking indicators include research productivity, research quality, extent of international collaboration, research with top quality, and the highest academic recognitions.

In Mathematics, the Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca is listed in the 201-300 band out of 500 universities. It is followed by the University of Bucharest in the 301 – 400 band, and the Alexandru Ioan Cuza University in Iasi and the Polytechnic University of Bucharest in the 401 – 500 band.

In Physics, the West University of Timisoara placed in the 301 – 400 band. In the same discipline, the Babeș-Bolyai University and the Polytechnic University of Bucharest are listed in the 401-500 band.

At the same time, the Babeș-Bolyai University and the University of Bucharest are listed in the 401-500 band in the Earth Sciences discipline, while the Polytechnic University of Bucharest ranks in the 301 – 400 band in Electrical & Electronic Engineering, and in the 151 – 200 band in the Automation & Control discipline.

The Chemical Engineering discipline gathers the most local universities. Here, the Polytechnic University of Bucharest is listed in the 201-300 band, the Gh. Asachi Technical University in Iasi in the 301-400 band, and the Alexandru Ioan Cuza University, the Babeș-Bolyai University, the Carol Davila University of Medicine & Pharmacy, the Dunarea De Jos University Galati, the Grigore T Popa University of Medicine & Pharmacy, the Polytechnic University of Timisoara, the University of Bucharest, and the Victor Babes University of Medicine & Pharmacy in the 401-500 band.

Furthermore, the Alexandru Ioan Cuza University is listed in the 401-500 band in Materials Science & Engineering, and the Polytechnic University of Bucharest in the 401 – 500 band in Energy Science & Engineering.

In Clinical Medicine, the Carol Davila University of Medicine & Pharmacy is listed in the 401-500 rank, the only local university to appear under this discipline.

In Economics, the Bucharest University of Economic Studies appears in the 201-300 band, while in the subject of Public Administration the Babeș-Bolyai University and the Bucharest University of Economic Studies are listed in the 151-200 band.

More than 1600 universities from 83 countries and regions are published in this ranking. Universities from the United States appear 4661 times, followed by Chinese universities (2171 times) and universities from the United Kingdom (1487 times).

The 2018 ShanghaiRanking’s Global Ranking of Academic Subjects can be consulted here.

