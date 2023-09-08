Yazaki closes down one of its factories in Romania

The Yazaki Group, one of the largest automotive parts suppliers, announced on September 7 that it is adjusting its production capacities to align with the current situation of the global automotive market, against the background of the intensification of electrification, and it will close the automotive components factory in Buzau and reduce the number jobs in Ploiesti.

For the factories in Braila, Caracal and Ploiesti, the company will take measures that will allow future development, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Yazaki is one of the leading manufacturers of automotive wiring, a very cost-sensitive sector where employees are generally paid the minimum wage in the economy.

The production of cables means a lot of manual work, but the increase in living costs has pushed many to go to better-paying jobs in Romania or go to Western Europe for a higher income.

"Due to the premature interruption of the production of a car model of one of our main customers - for a transition to electric models as quickly as possible, due to the lack of labor force and the demographic situation, our company has taken strategic measures to allows to adapt to the situation and to prepare adequately for the future," redas the Yazaki press release.

(Photo source: Facebook/Yazaki Europe)