US company Telenav closes office in Cluj-Napoca

Telenav, Inc., a location-based services company based in the United States, notified its employees on May 10, 2023, of its intention to close its office in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, by the end of 2024.

The activity carried out in Cluj will move to the other Telenav locations in the USA and China, the company’s representatives told Economedia.ro.

“Telenav made this difficult decision due to the difficult macroeconomic environment,” the company said.

Telenav representatives say that the 172 affected employees are being offered a “comprehensive support package” to help them during the transition period. The company also conveyed that it is “extremely grateful for the valuable contributions of the team in Cluj - especially in the areas of ADAS development, ATLAS map rendering, OpenTerra and development and support for OEM customers.”

Google, Meta, Amazon, Twitter, Lyft, HP, Zoom, SAP, and Oracle are just some of the big names in the technology sector that have announced massive layoffs in recent months.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andreistanescu | Dreamstime.com)