Business

WSA Young Innovators: Romanian startup among 2020 winners

10 November 2020
Timișoara-based startup Xvision is among the young European innovators awarded by the World Summit Awards (WSA), Start-up.ro reported.

The WSA Young Innovators recognize young people under 26 years of age who work on offering digital solutions to any of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Xvision has developed an app that assists radiologists in analyzing chest x-rays. It works by quickly identifying a total of 17 common radiological findings. It shows their location on the x-ray scan and provides doctors with additional information and subtracted versions of the medical image.

Xvision was among the 16 startups awarded this year. These offer solutions for areas such as education, agriculture, or environmental protection.

The full list of awarded companies is available here.

(Photo: Anna Shvets / Pexels)

