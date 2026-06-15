New LIFE REALS project aims to unlock renewable energy potential on degraded land in Romania

WWF-Romania and the CEOSpaceTech Center at the National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest launched the LIFE REALS project in Romania, an EU-backed initiative aimed at accelerating renewable energy development on artificial and degraded land. The project seeks to support the energy transition while protecting biodiversity and benefiting local communities.

Implemented in five countries, namely Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Spain, and Ukraine, the project seeks to help authorities identify suitable sites for solar and wind energy projects while avoiding environmentally sensitive areas, including Natura 2000 protected sites.

The initiative comes as EU member states are required to designate so-called renewable energy acceleration areas where projects can be developed more quickly.

According to WWF-Romania, LIFE REALS will address barriers related to site selection, spatial planning, regulation, and public acceptance, while supporting authorities through training programs, expert networks, and data-driven planning tools.

A key objective is the development of a common methodology for identifying artificial and degraded land with potential for renewable energy projects, alongside recommendations and best practices for policymakers and investors.

The project, which will run until 2028, also aims to increase public awareness of the benefits of renewable energy development with limited impact on nature.

LIFE REALS is co-financed by the European Union through the LIFE Programme.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: WWF Romania)