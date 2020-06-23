Romania Insider
EU approves EUR 47 mln for emergency hospital in Romania's Cluj-Napoca
23 June 2020
The European Commission has approved a EUR 47 million financing under the European Regional Development Fund for the construction and equipment of an emergency hospital in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, for the citizens of the North-West region of the country.

The project covers a hospital with almost 850 beds, with high-tech equipment, to ensure a better quality of emergency care and access to life-saving medical services.

The hospital will provide secondary and tertiary care, basic medical care, and basic services such as general surgery and internal medicine.

The hospital will be part of a network of regional emergency hospitals, which will improve Romania's health system and ensure a multidisciplinary approach in dealing with complex cases.

Moreover, this project will increase access to healthcare for people living in rural or disadvantaged areas.

(Photo: Jannoon028/ Dreamstime)

