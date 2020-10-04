Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 08:05
Business
WB slashes 2020 growth forecast for Romania's economy to 0.3% under provisional scenario
10 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The World Bank slashed its 2020 forecast for Romania’s economic growth by 3.5 percentage points to 0.3%, invoking “substantial” negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, under the World Bank’s Spring 2020 “Fighting COVID-19” report.

The WB’s forecast looks particularly optimistic compared to other updated projections from independent analysts, which have deteriorated abruptly over the past couple of weeks, capturing last-minute developments better than the WB’s comprehensive report. And indeed, the WB implies that the report reflects rather a provisional scenario.

The risk of a recession in 2020 is “substantial,” the World Bank’s analysts also warn, adding that the risk is growing as COVID-19 has brought to a halt large segments of the European economy and disrupted global supply chains and trade patterns.

The World Bank writes on a cautious note that “the [current] projection is done under the assumption that growth would gradually bounce back in the second half of 2020 and further accelerate in 2021” to 4.4%. The 4.4% GDP growth envisaged by WB under the provisional scenario in 2021, seems to be partly propelled by low base effects in this scenario, while the 3.9% growth expected in 2022 is closer to what seems to be WB’s medium-term potential growth rate for the country.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 08:05
Business
WB slashes 2020 growth forecast for Romania's economy to 0.3% under provisional scenario
10 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The World Bank slashed its 2020 forecast for Romania’s economic growth by 3.5 percentage points to 0.3%, invoking “substantial” negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, under the World Bank’s Spring 2020 “Fighting COVID-19” report.

The WB’s forecast looks particularly optimistic compared to other updated projections from independent analysts, which have deteriorated abruptly over the past couple of weeks, capturing last-minute developments better than the WB’s comprehensive report. And indeed, the WB implies that the report reflects rather a provisional scenario.

The risk of a recession in 2020 is “substantial,” the World Bank’s analysts also warn, adding that the risk is growing as COVID-19 has brought to a halt large segments of the European economy and disrupted global supply chains and trade patterns.

The World Bank writes on a cautious note that “the [current] projection is done under the assumption that growth would gradually bounce back in the second half of 2020 and further accelerate in 2021” to 4.4%. The 4.4% GDP growth envisaged by WB under the provisional scenario in 2021, seems to be partly propelled by low base effects in this scenario, while the 3.9% growth expected in 2022 is closer to what seems to be WB’s medium-term potential growth rate for the country.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 April 2020
Social
Thousands of Romanian seasonal workers fly to Germany despite COVID-19 restrictions
10 April 2020
Cuisine
Easter in Romania: Traditional recipes to try at home
09 April 2020
Business
#ReStart: Biggest company in Romania plans to fully resume operations at the beginning of May
09 April 2020
Business
Biggest online retailer in Romania starts selling masks with no retail margin to meet COVID-19 demand
09 April 2020
Business
Cooperation during COVID-19 pandemic: Drug producer borrows employees from Ikea to cope with high demand
09 April 2020
Business
Romania’s PM says some of the state employees will go into technical unemployment
08 April 2020
Business
Canadian investor will bring 90 mln masks from China to Romania to meet high demand amid Covid-19 pandemic
07 April 2020
CSR
Lending a helping hand: Romanian NGOs, individuals are raising donations for fight against coronavirus