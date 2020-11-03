Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 08:08
Business
Erste cuts forecast for Romania’s growth this year on Covid-19 effects
11 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s economic growth will be significantly hurt by the spread of the coronavirus in Europe and the slowdown of the major EU economies, according to a forecast of the Austrian banking group Erste.

The group’s analysts have reduced the GDP growth estimate for 2020 from 3.5% to 3%, expecting Romania to be hit harder than the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland.

“As a result of the rapid spread of Covid-19 in Europe, we revised downwards by about 0.3 percentage points (pp), to 2.6%, the estimated growth rate for Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), the negative revisions ranging from 0.3pp for the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland to 0.5pp in the case of Romania and Croatia," Erste analysts warn.

The revision is provisional, assuming a transitory short-term impact of the virus in Europe. A longer-term crisis would hurt more severely the growth rates in the region.

However, the final economic cost "will depend to a large extent on how quickly the countries manage to limit the spread of the virus and reduce the fear factor. If the spread is not limited in the near future, we could see the further decrease of the economic activity on a global level, which could translate into even slower growth of the ECE,” according to Erste.

An increase of only 3% (under the short-term impact scenario) would be the lowest annual GDP advance for Romania since 2012 when the economy started to recover from the recession caused by the crisis of 2008-2010.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 08:08
Business
Erste cuts forecast for Romania’s growth this year on Covid-19 effects
11 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s economic growth will be significantly hurt by the spread of the coronavirus in Europe and the slowdown of the major EU economies, according to a forecast of the Austrian banking group Erste.

The group’s analysts have reduced the GDP growth estimate for 2020 from 3.5% to 3%, expecting Romania to be hit harder than the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland.

“As a result of the rapid spread of Covid-19 in Europe, we revised downwards by about 0.3 percentage points (pp), to 2.6%, the estimated growth rate for Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), the negative revisions ranging from 0.3pp for the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland to 0.5pp in the case of Romania and Croatia," Erste analysts warn.

The revision is provisional, assuming a transitory short-term impact of the virus in Europe. A longer-term crisis would hurt more severely the growth rates in the region.

However, the final economic cost "will depend to a large extent on how quickly the countries manage to limit the spread of the virus and reduce the fear factor. If the spread is not limited in the near future, we could see the further decrease of the economic activity on a global level, which could translate into even slower growth of the ECE,” according to Erste.

An increase of only 3% (under the short-term impact scenario) would be the lowest annual GDP advance for Romania since 2012 when the economy started to recover from the recession caused by the crisis of 2008-2010.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania with our new Expat and Travel Guide in print! The 2020 edition is a perfect present and helps you to understand and discover Romania. Our SPRING OFFER is available here.

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus: Over 40,000 people coming from Italy have entered Romania in last two weeks
11 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus: People coming to Romania from northern France and Madrid area will be placed under quarantine
10 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus crisis: Romania’s president asks citizens to avoid unnecessary trips to crowded places
10 March 2020
Social
Update - Coronavirus epidemic speeds up in Romania: 11 new cases reported on Tuesday
10 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania and the world: Situation summary, restrictions & safety tips
09 March 2020
Social
Update: Romania closes all schools to fight coronavirus outbreak
09 March 2020
Business
Bucharest Stock Exchange plunges amid coronavirus, oil price concerns
08 March 2020
Social
Romania announces unprecedented restrictions to limit coronavirus spreading

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40