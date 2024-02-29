Women to benefit from free entry at Bucharest Museum of Natural History on March 1

To mark the beginning of spring, women will have free entry to the Bucharest National Museum of Natural History "Grigore Antipa" on Friday, March 1.

The museum is open between 10:00 - 18:00, and the last entry is at 17:00.

The museum’s permanent exhibition occupies the most important part of the space accessible to the public, allowing visitors to see the collection organized thematically.

Currently, the permanent exhibition is mainly structured around the idea, developed by Antipa, of presenting ecosystems through dioramas, thus allowing a “journey” through various natural habitats from the country and the world, with their characteristic fauna, News.ro reported.

The tradition of martisor, celebrated on March 1, marks the beginning of spring and changing of seasons in Romania, being just the first of a series of celebrations in March. Read more about it here.

(Photo source: Madalina Obaciu | Dreamstime.com)