Wizz Air to reopen its base in Romania's Timisoara as of May 1

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air announced on April 25 that it is ready to reopen its base in Timisoara, western Romania, starting May 1.

The company will take the corresponding measures for the health and well-being of the passengers during the check-in and on-board procedure.

However, resuming operations depends on the decision of the authorities to eliminate or extend the current flight restrictions to and from Romania.

The company is ready to resume flights from Timisoara to Brussels Charleroi (Belgium), Paris Beauvais (France), Barcelona El Prat (Spain), Dortmund, Frankfurt Hahn (Germany), Rome Ciampino (Italy), London Luton (UK) in May if there are no new restrictions.

"As part of measures to protect the health of passengers and crew, passengers should check-in and purchase any services online, to reduce any non-essential interaction at the airport. The cabin crew will wear masks and gloves throughout the flight and will distribute sanitary napkins to each passenger," the company said.

(Photo: Bjorn Wylezich/ Dreamstime)

