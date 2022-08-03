Wizz Air to hire over 100 new flight attendants in Romania

Wizz Air will organize 21 recruitment sessions in August and September in seven cities in Romania.

Candidates wishing to become flight attendants for the low-cost airline will be subjected to a full day of activities, including a personal introduction, the enactment of certain situations, a group exercise, and an interview.

Bucharest, Cluj, and Iași will host four recruitment sessions each, while three will take place in Craiova. Timișoara, Sibiu, and Bacău will each host two such sessions.

The company wishes to attract both experienced flight attendants and those who haven’t worked in the field yet. Applicants are promised “competitive salaries,” as well as additional payments made for certain flight sectors, the duration of the flight, and a percentage of in-flight sales.

Wizz Air will also offer its new recruits specialized training, a six-weeks training allowance, a free uniform, unlimited employee discount tickets, a number of free tickets and discounts for friends and family, as well as a work schedule that is planned ahead every month.

New flight attendants will also be given the opportunity to become part of the Wizz Air Ambassador Programme.

The first recruitment session will take place on August 4, at the Hotel International in Iasi. The Hotel Rexton in Craiova will be the location of the next one, on August 5. Sibiu’s Hotel Ramada will host its recruitment session on August 8. Similar events will take place in Cluj and Bucharest on August 10, with more to come until the end of September.

Wizz Air is a Hungarian ultra-low-cost carrier with headquarters in Budapest, Hungary. The company has flights in over 50 countries and operates 160 Airbus airplanes.

(Photo source: Glacyer | Dreamstime.com)