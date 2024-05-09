Romanian president receives Atlantic Council’s Distinguished Leadership Award in Washington

Video

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis is one of the four leaders honoured by the Atlantic Council with the Distinguished Leadership Award 2024. He accepted the award during a ceremony held in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, May 8.

Iohannis received the Distinguished International Leadership Award because he "has adeptly led Romania through a period of insecurity in Europe, stepped up efforts to support Ukraine, and bolstered NATO's defenses on the Alliance's eastern flank," according to the Atlantic Council.

In his speech, the Romanian president said he accepts the award "as a recognition of Romania's leadership over the past 20 years, as a proud NATO member and US partner and friend."

He also noted that since 2001, even before joining NATO, Romania and its people "have made bold, brave, and determined decisions to strengthen the democratic fabric of our society, live up to our transatlantic security commitments, and turn our country into an anchor of strategic stability, prosperity, and progress in a still troubled part of Europe." Plus, Romania "has set an example in many areas in Central and Eastern Europe" - from defending the Eastern Flank of NATO to investing in democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

"These Romanian efforts have consequences that go far beyond our national borders; they, in fact, have helped strengthen Europe and the transatlantic alliance, and they deserve to be recognized. So I would like to thank Fred Kempe and the Atlantic Council board of directors for making this choice to recognize and honor Romania for these efforts," Iohannis stated.

He also recalled how then vice president Joe Biden received the Distinguished International Leadership Award in 2011 and spoke about how America no longer thinks in terms of what it can do for Central Europe, but rather in terms of what it can do together with Central Europe. "And indeed, our countries stepped up to meet the responsibilities of being America's eastward partners and allies," Klaus Iohannis said.

He further noted that most of the countries on the Eastern Flank have started to make progress in raising defense budgets and upgrading their military infrastructure and equipment and have been empowered to act with unity and resolve and "to put up a strong deterrent against the Russian expansionism."

"As president of Romania, I can tell you that Romania has truly been standing out in the first line through its efforts to help Ukraine," Iohannis added. "Over 7.5 million Ukrainians have crossed the border into Romania seeking refuge, safety, and safe passage. Almost 40.000 children are now studying in Romanian classrooms. Millions of tons of humanitarian assistance have crossed into Ukraine through and from Romania."

To end his speech, Klaus Iohannis stated: "So my message to you tonight is: Romania took this call seriously – 'what can America do together with Central Europe.' We are working together to enhance our collective security, advance freedom and economic progress, and make sure that democracy continues to deliver. It is our shared responsibility, and you can count on our ability to carry it through. Because the United States has no better ally than Romania. I dedicate this award to all Romanians and to the partnership and friendship between Romania and the United States of America."

The other three honorees of the Distinguished Leadership Awards 2024 are US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, general Christopher G. Cavoli, and actress and producer Michelle Yeoh. Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)