Business

Wizz Air announces its first flights from Romania to Turkey

19 January 2023
Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced the launch of its first flights from Romania to Turkey, starting this spring. The airline introduced three new routes from Iași to Istanbul and from Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest to Antalya.

Wizz Air will fly from Iași to Istanbul three times a week starting April 4, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

In addition, the Cluj-Napoca - Antalya flights will start on May 18 (Thursdays and Sundays), while the Bucharest - Antalya route will be available as of May 19 (on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays).

Tickets can already be booked online on the company's website or via the app for prices starting at RON 119.

"We are extremely pleased to announce three new routes offering passengers connections between Romania and Turkey. With beautiful scenery, fascinating history and incredible architecture, the country offers something for every traveller," said Valeria Bragarenco, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air.

Earlier this month, Wizz Air said it would close its base in Bacău, eastern Romania, which it opened in 2020. The company explained that the complicated macroeconomic environment made it impossible to continue operations in the city.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

