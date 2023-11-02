Whisky Fest Romania announces new edition in November

Whisky Fest, the only event dedicated to the whisky culture in Romania, announced a new edition that will take place from November 10 to 11 at Hotel Caro in Bucharest.

For 2023, Whisky Fest Romania will host over 70 fine beverage brands from around the world, allowing visitors to discover and taste hundreds of the finest and most unique single malts, bourbons, single grains, blended malts, and blended whiskies for the first time.

“We are delighted to announce the 5th edition of Whisky Fest Romania, an event born from the passion for whisky shared by a handful of people eight years ago. For 2023, we have prepared an exceptional selection of distilleries, including both well-known brands and independent distilleries, for an unparalleled experience,” said Alin Lobodă, co-founder of The Whisky Club Romania.

The festival will bring together some of the most renowned distilleries in the world, such as The Macallan, The Glenlivet, Glenmorangie, Jack Daniel’s, The Dalmore, Lagavulin, as well as independent distilleries like Kilchoman, Raasay, and local producers like Alexandrion Group, which produces the first Romanian single malt whisky, Carpathian Single Malt.

The event organizers, The Whisky Club Romania, expect over 1,500 unique visitors at this edition of Whisky Fest Romania.

They also announced a series of masterclasses for whisky enthusiasts and those who want to initiate themselves into the whisky culture. A masterclass is an initiation and tasting session dedicated to a maximum of 25 enthusiasts, led by a whisky expert or brand ambassador of a distillery. The theme of a masterclass focuses on three or four whisky labels from the same distillery.

The participation fee for masterclasses is not included in the ticket price and must be purchased separately online or at the event, depending on the availability of each session.

Additionally, the organizers announced the premiere release of Oriel Quadrupel Lagavulin Barrel Aged, a Romanian craft beer matured for 11 months in barrels that previously held the famous Lagavulin 16-year-old whisky. The result offers a complex and refined experience. According to the founders of Oriel Beer, the new beer to be launched at Whisky Fest Romania 2023 stands out with “notes of dried fruits, raisins, candied cranberries, smoked plums, dark chocolate, while distinct peat smoke notes complement this beer, reflecting the perfect balance between tradition and innovation.”

Over 1,200 unique visitors attended the 2022 edition of Whisky Fest Romania during the two event days. They discovered more than 200 whisky labels from countries such as Scotland, Ireland, the USA, Taiwan, Japan, Switzerland, and Romania, and participated in 15 masterclass sessions.

Whisky Fest Romania is the largest event dedicated to whisky culture in Romania, organized annually by Whisky Fest SRL. The first edition took place in 2016, marking the first event dedicated to whisky culture on the local market and gathering over 800 whisky enthusiasts.

Tickets for Whisky Fest Romania 2023 can be purchased online or at the entrance on the event days. Only individuals over 18 years old can attend the event.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Whisky Fest Romania)