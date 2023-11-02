Roma personalities in focus at Bucharest subway exhibition

The subway in Bucharest hosts this month a special video exhibition dedicated to outstanding personalities of the Roma culture, such as Anton Pann, Anca Parghel, and Ion Voicu. A total of 11 short videos about each personality are set to run on screens in subway stations until November 30.

The video exhibition aims to change mindsets, reduce stereotypes in Romanian society as a whole and contribute to the development of intercultural dialogue, the organizers said.

Some of the personalities included in the project are jazz singer Anca Parghel (1957-2008), violinist Ion Voicu (1923-1997), artist Anton Pann (1790-1854), footballer Bănel Nicoliță (born 1985), musician Barbu Lăutaru (1780-1858), singer Connect-R (born 1982), and actress Alina Șerban born 1987).

"Roma personalities have contributed over time to the development of Romanian culture and society. All we want is to promote these personalities, to be known by the entire Romanian society," said Mihai Neacșu, director of the National Center for Roma Culture - Romano Kher.

In her turn, Ioana Ciocan, Art Safari CEO and Romania's commissioner at the Venice Art Biennale, stated: "Art and culture contribute to creating an empathetic society freed from stereotypes. We invite travelers to look up at the screens and reflect on the renowned names that have made a great contribution culturally and artistically."

The exhibition is part of the "Roma for Romania" campaign, which the National Agency for Roma, the National Center for Roma Culture - Romano Kher and the "Pro-Europa" Roma Party Association have been running since April 2023. The project is organized by CNCR in partnership with Metrorex and Art Safari.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)