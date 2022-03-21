Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 03/21/2022 - 12:35
Photo
Photo gallery

Weekly overview in pictures: Anti-war protests & messages in Bucharest | “Toys’ bridge” for Ukrainian child refugees | Another busy week for the president

21 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

This weekly overview brings you the main topics from Romania, in pictures. Amid the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine, people took to the streets in Bucharest to voice messages against the war. At the same time, more messages of peace were projected on an iconic building of the Romanian capital. The March 14-20 week collection also includes a photo from the "toys' bridge" between Romania and Ukraine and pictures from the president's visit to Moldova and other meetings with top foreign officials.

Both Romanians and Ukrainian refugees gathered in Bucharest this past weekend to protest against Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. On Saturday, March 19, participants gathered in Victoriei Square and then marched to the Russian Embassy, carrying flags of Ukraine and chanting slogans against the Russian aggression. A similar protest was also staged the next day, on March 20.

Bucharest protest Ukraine
Photo: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea

Visual artists lit up the National Theatre in downtown Bucharest on Saturday evening, March 19. Several messages of solidarity with Ukraine, peace and love were projected on the building's facade as part of the international solidarity campaign Enlightenment - #ArtistsUnitedforPeace. On the same day, artworks were projected on iconic buildings around the world.

Peace message
Photo: Inquam Photos/George Calin

With more and more Ukrainians seeking refuge in Romania (many women and children), Romanian border police officers and locals have turned a bridge between Ukraine and Romania into a "toys' bridge." All children entering Romania through the border point at Sighetu Marmatiei can choose one or more toys to accompany them in their journey ahead. 

Toys bridge Romania
Photo: Facebook/Politia de Frontiera

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis travelled to Chisinau on Wednesday, March 16, where he met with Moldova's president Maia Sandu. The two officials discussed the consequences of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and measures to deal with its effects, as well as the situation of refugees entering the two countries and Moldova's European integration.  

Klaus Iohannis and Maia Sandu
Photo: Presidency.ro

On March 15, Klaus Iohannis welcomed Bulgarian president Rumen Radev at the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest. The talks focused on the security situation generated by the Russian military aggression against Ukraine and ways to combat this conflict's effects. In the joint press conference held after the meeting, the Romanian president said the war in Ukraine would not spread to NATO countries but, at the same time, reiterated the need to strengthen the Alliance's eastern flank, to prevent and discourage any possible attack. 

Klaus Iohannis and Rumen Radev
Photo: Presidency.ro

Spain's prime minister Pedro Sánchez also came to Bucharest this past week, on March 17, to meet with the Romanian president. The war in Ukraine and its economic and humanitarian effects was again the main topic on the agenda, but discussions also focused on other aspects of the Spanish-Romanian relations. 

Klaus Iohannis and Pedro Sanchez
Photo: Presidency.ro

President Klaus Iohannis also met with Estonian president Alar Karis in Bucharest on Thursday, March 17. Once again, the talks focused on the Russian aggression in Ukraine and ways to strengthen NATO's eastern flank. Another topic was Moldova's accession to the European Union, with president Iohannis saying that Romania is not only willing but is determined to help its neighbour with this process

Klaus Iohannis and Alar Karis
Photo: Presidency.ro

Also last week, on March 16, president Klaus Iohannis attended the event marking the beginning of works at the Maison de la Francophonie de Roumanie, a project that will be integrated into the campus of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest. "The building you are erecting in this place is proof that the values of Francophonie are not only a precious heritage for the Romanians, but also a resource that stimulates new energies," the Romanian president said.

Klaus Iohannis Casa Francofoniei
Photo: Presidency.ro

Last week also started with the news that Romania's new population and household census is kicking off. In the first stage, which will end on May 15, people can fill in the official questionnaire online. The form is split into several sections and includes questions related to graduate studies, occupation, and income. Further details here

Romania census
Photo: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea

The City Hall of Iasi, a university city in eastern Romania, also announced early last week that the Braunstein Palace, an iconic building of the city, regained its brilliance after refurbishment. The restoration project was financed through the European Regional Development Fund, and the palace is set to host the French, German, and Italian cultural centres. More details here.

Braunstein Palace
Photo: Facebook/Primaria Iasi

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Openinh photo: woman at the anti-war protest in Bucharest; photo credit: Inquam Photos/Adriana Neagoe)

Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 03/21/2022 - 12:35
Photo
Photo gallery

Weekly overview in pictures: Anti-war protests & messages in Bucharest | “Toys’ bridge” for Ukrainian child refugees | Another busy week for the president

21 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

This weekly overview brings you the main topics from Romania, in pictures. Amid the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine, people took to the streets in Bucharest to voice messages against the war. At the same time, more messages of peace were projected on an iconic building of the Romanian capital. The March 14-20 week collection also includes a photo from the "toys' bridge" between Romania and Ukraine and pictures from the president's visit to Moldova and other meetings with top foreign officials.

Both Romanians and Ukrainian refugees gathered in Bucharest this past weekend to protest against Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. On Saturday, March 19, participants gathered in Victoriei Square and then marched to the Russian Embassy, carrying flags of Ukraine and chanting slogans against the Russian aggression. A similar protest was also staged the next day, on March 20.

Bucharest protest Ukraine
Photo: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea

Visual artists lit up the National Theatre in downtown Bucharest on Saturday evening, March 19. Several messages of solidarity with Ukraine, peace and love were projected on the building's facade as part of the international solidarity campaign Enlightenment - #ArtistsUnitedforPeace. On the same day, artworks were projected on iconic buildings around the world.

Peace message
Photo: Inquam Photos/George Calin

With more and more Ukrainians seeking refuge in Romania (many women and children), Romanian border police officers and locals have turned a bridge between Ukraine and Romania into a "toys' bridge." All children entering Romania through the border point at Sighetu Marmatiei can choose one or more toys to accompany them in their journey ahead. 

Toys bridge Romania
Photo: Facebook/Politia de Frontiera

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis travelled to Chisinau on Wednesday, March 16, where he met with Moldova's president Maia Sandu. The two officials discussed the consequences of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and measures to deal with its effects, as well as the situation of refugees entering the two countries and Moldova's European integration.  

Klaus Iohannis and Maia Sandu
Photo: Presidency.ro

On March 15, Klaus Iohannis welcomed Bulgarian president Rumen Radev at the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest. The talks focused on the security situation generated by the Russian military aggression against Ukraine and ways to combat this conflict's effects. In the joint press conference held after the meeting, the Romanian president said the war in Ukraine would not spread to NATO countries but, at the same time, reiterated the need to strengthen the Alliance's eastern flank, to prevent and discourage any possible attack. 

Klaus Iohannis and Rumen Radev
Photo: Presidency.ro

Spain's prime minister Pedro Sánchez also came to Bucharest this past week, on March 17, to meet with the Romanian president. The war in Ukraine and its economic and humanitarian effects was again the main topic on the agenda, but discussions also focused on other aspects of the Spanish-Romanian relations. 

Klaus Iohannis and Pedro Sanchez
Photo: Presidency.ro

President Klaus Iohannis also met with Estonian president Alar Karis in Bucharest on Thursday, March 17. Once again, the talks focused on the Russian aggression in Ukraine and ways to strengthen NATO's eastern flank. Another topic was Moldova's accession to the European Union, with president Iohannis saying that Romania is not only willing but is determined to help its neighbour with this process

Klaus Iohannis and Alar Karis
Photo: Presidency.ro

Also last week, on March 16, president Klaus Iohannis attended the event marking the beginning of works at the Maison de la Francophonie de Roumanie, a project that will be integrated into the campus of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest. "The building you are erecting in this place is proof that the values of Francophonie are not only a precious heritage for the Romanians, but also a resource that stimulates new energies," the Romanian president said.

Klaus Iohannis Casa Francofoniei
Photo: Presidency.ro

Last week also started with the news that Romania's new population and household census is kicking off. In the first stage, which will end on May 15, people can fill in the official questionnaire online. The form is split into several sections and includes questions related to graduate studies, occupation, and income. Further details here

Romania census
Photo: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea

The City Hall of Iasi, a university city in eastern Romania, also announced early last week that the Braunstein Palace, an iconic building of the city, regained its brilliance after refurbishment. The restoration project was financed through the European Regional Development Fund, and the palace is set to host the French, German, and Italian cultural centres. More details here.

Braunstein Palace
Photo: Facebook/Primaria Iasi

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Openinh photo: woman at the anti-war protest in Bucharest; photo credit: Inquam Photos/Adriana Neagoe)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 March 2022
Photo
Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine
14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova
10 March 2022
Social
Non-profit opens call center for Ukrainian refugees in Romania
09 March 2022
Business
Romania prepares to introduce optional four-day working week
07 March 2022
Social
More than 261,000 Ukrainians entered Romania since the start of the war, and over half have already left the country
04 March 2022
Social
COVID-19: Romania will end state of alert and start lifting pandemic restrictions