Photo

Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine

17 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A historic wooden bridge over the river Tisza, located in Sighetu Marmatiei, northern Romania, was turned into a “toys’ bridge” after the local border police workers and other locals brought toys and spread them across the bridge for Ukrainian child refugees.

“Ordinary people, border guards and volunteers placed these toys on the edges of the bridge, so that when entering Romania, children coming from Ukraine can take a plush toy,” the Sighetu Marmatiei Border Police wrote in a Facebook post.

The border point in Sighetu Marmatiei is one of the three border points through which Ukrainian refugees can enter Romania. The other two are in Siret (northeastern Romania) and Isaccea (eastern Romania).

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, on February 24, over 1.5 million Ukrainian children have fled the country, which is about 55 every minute, according to UNICEF.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Politia de Frontiera, Sighetu Marmatiei Facebook page)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/28/2022 - 15:51
28 February 2022
Social
#StandWithUkraine: War splits Ukrainian families as women and children seek safety in Romania and Europe
Normal
Photo

Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine

17 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A historic wooden bridge over the river Tisza, located in Sighetu Marmatiei, northern Romania, was turned into a “toys’ bridge” after the local border police workers and other locals brought toys and spread them across the bridge for Ukrainian child refugees.

“Ordinary people, border guards and volunteers placed these toys on the edges of the bridge, so that when entering Romania, children coming from Ukraine can take a plush toy,” the Sighetu Marmatiei Border Police wrote in a Facebook post.

The border point in Sighetu Marmatiei is one of the three border points through which Ukrainian refugees can enter Romania. The other two are in Siret (northeastern Romania) and Isaccea (eastern Romania).

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, on February 24, over 1.5 million Ukrainian children have fled the country, which is about 55 every minute, according to UNICEF.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Politia de Frontiera, Sighetu Marmatiei Facebook page)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/28/2022 - 15:51
28 February 2022
Social
#StandWithUkraine: War splits Ukrainian families as women and children seek safety in Romania and Europe
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 March 2022
Photo
Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine
14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova
10 March 2022
Social
Non-profit opens call center for Ukrainian refugees in Romania
09 March 2022
Business
Romania prepares to introduce optional four-day working week
07 March 2022
Social
More than 261,000 Ukrainians entered Romania since the start of the war, and over half have already left the country
04 March 2022
Social
COVID-19: Romania will end state of alert and start lifting pandemic restrictions