Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine

A historic wooden bridge over the river Tisza, located in Sighetu Marmatiei, northern Romania, was turned into a “toys’ bridge” after the local border police workers and other locals brought toys and spread them across the bridge for Ukrainian child refugees.

“Ordinary people, border guards and volunteers placed these toys on the edges of the bridge, so that when entering Romania, children coming from Ukraine can take a plush toy,” the Sighetu Marmatiei Border Police wrote in a Facebook post.

The border point in Sighetu Marmatiei is one of the three border points through which Ukrainian refugees can enter Romania. The other two are in Siret (northeastern Romania) and Isaccea (eastern Romania).

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, on February 24, over 1.5 million Ukrainian children have fled the country, which is about 55 every minute, according to UNICEF.

(Photo source: Politia de Frontiera, Sighetu Marmatiei Facebook page)