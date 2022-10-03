Artisans from all over the country will be gathering this weekend at the Revino Gourmet Show, which will take place at the Novotel Hotel on Bucharest's Calea Victoriei.

Over the past few years, many new producers of exquisite gastronomic products have made their appearance locally. At the same time, during this period more and more Romanians have become curious and even passionate about gastronomy, and visiting the producers at their homes, enjoying what nature and the locals have to offer, has become part of their leisure activities. But there is plenty of room for development and for strengthening relationships between brands and consumers.

This autumn, at the Revino Gourmet Show, a number of Romanian artisanal brands will be present in the heart of Bucharest, to delight the senses and taste buds of guests with their premium specialties. Matured local cheeses, meat specialties, wines, craft beers, spirits, chocolate, sauces, and other delicacies from more than 45 exhibitors will be available for tasting and buying during the two-day event.

"The idea to organize a food fair came to me in 2019 when - after having spent more than 10 years in the world of wine - I started traveling throughout Romania and the rest of Europe, to learn about local and international cheeses. It was then that I discovered surprising new pairings. Whether we're talking about meat specialties or alcoholic drinks, all of these, along with cheeses and wines, are worth tasting and learning about – what their story is, and who the producers who created them are," says Alina Iancu, founder of Revino Gourmet, CrameRomania.ro, and the Revino Bucharest Wine Show.

The Revino Gourmet Show aims to create communities of people who can carry the story of Romanian gastronomy, a story written by artisans from all over the country, forward.

The event will be complemented by internationally sourced products, product launches such as Craft Mead, and a series of masterclasses with exceptional gastronomic pairings of matured cheeses with craft beer and sparkling wines.

All products can be tasted, and some of them can be purchased at the shop that will be specially set up for the event.

(Photo source: Revino Romania)