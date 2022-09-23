Events

 

 

New festival puts the spotlight on the food culture of Romania's famous region of Transylvania 

23 September 2022
Chefs, restaurateurs, and local producers will gather next month in Harghita county for an event aimed at putting the food culture of Transylvania on the international gastronomic map. Named "Taste of Transylvania," the festival aims to start a new chapter in the local culinary culture and promote the tastes, aromas and dishes of this famous region in Romania.

The festival, scheduled for October 7-9, will take place in one of the most beautiful destinations of Transylvania, the Boroș holiday village in Harghita, where tourists and participants also have accommodation options. Boroș consists of 14 restored traditional houses where tourists can stay. There is also a barn prepared for events, a covered terrace, a water mill, and a chapel.

In addition to the program of gastronomic activities, the festival will also have a series of special guests from Hungary and Romania, industry professionals such as Chef Andrei Chelaru, Chef Mihai Toader, Chef Alex Petricean, András Jókuti, Zsófi Mautner, Lajos Bíró, Szabolcs Szabadfi, Dávid Pallag, and Szilárd Tóth.

The event is organized with the support of the Pro Economica Foundation. Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Calin Stan/Dreamstime.com)

