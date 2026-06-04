Weekend calendar: American Independent Film Festival, Bookfest, West Side Flower Fest, Green Hours Jazz Fest, Hello Doggie, Jazz in the Park in Cluj
Indie films, one of the city’s two major book fairs, a floral celebration, jazz, and an event for dog owners and their furry friends are on the agenda in Bucharest, while jazz and film festivals take place in Cluj, Sibiu, and Braşov.
In Bucharest:
American Independent Film Festival
June 5 – June 11
The event dedicated to indie productions has among its guests thus year Oscar-winning directors Natalie Musteata and Alexandre Singh, and Australian director Kitty Green. More on the program here.
Bookfest
June 3 – June 7
This year’s edition of the book fair has Bulgaria as guest country, with authors such as Ioanna Elmy, Elena Alexieva and Nadejda Radulova among those set to meet the Romanian public. More details here.
Green Hours Jazz Fest
June 4 – June 7
The event covers eight concerts. Performing artists include, among others Yumi Ito (Switzerland), Giovanni Guidi (Italy) or Mindthegap Trio (Romania). More here.
West Side Flower Fest
June 5 – June 7
The flower festival, held in Drumul Taberei Park in Bucharest’s District 6, brings flower displays, workshops, and artistic performances. More details on the program here.
Bucharest Design Festival
Until June 21
Exhibitions, installations, and urban interventions connect new generations of creatives with design professionals, and specialized communities with the general public. More on the program here.
World Press Photo
Until June 19
The free-entry exhibition, held in University Square, gathers the most striking stories of the past twelve months, on topics such as the overreach of power, the climate crisis, war and conflict, but also resilience, rebuilding, and the dignity of people who refuse to give in.
Open Streets
Until October 11
For 25 weekends, the capital’s central area will host various concerts, shows, parades, workshops for children, sports activities, and guided tours. Calea Victoriei becomes pedestrian again, and, as a novelty this year, the route is extended to Ion Brezoianu Street, which is included in the program for the first time. More info here.
Art Safari
Until July 19
The art event returns with another edition featuring exhibitions dedicated to Nicolae Vermont, Mihai Eminescu, and one gathering works by Felix Aftene. More details here.
Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic
June 4, 5
Lionel Bringuier conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra for a program of works by Enescu, Camille Saint–Saëns, and Béla Bartók. Cellist Gautier Capuçon is the soloist. More details here.
Vlad Nancă – Construction Time Again
Until June 6
Titled after a Depeche Mode album, the exhibition imagines the relocation of modernism onto another planet. Fragments of a promising future envisioned in the second half of the 20th century re-emerge in mosaics, sculptures, and subtle series of works on paper – not nostalgically, but as a new chance within a speculative universe. This is Vlad Nancă’s first solo exhibition with Gaep. More details here.
Liliana Basarab - Not Cruel, Truthful
Until June 26
Liliana Basarab’s solo exhibition, open at Sandwich Neurohope, welcomes the public with works that bring into focus “routines recovered through a drifting gaze, one that shifts from what is expected to be seen toward the peripheral, toward underexplored social niches.”
Ramon Sadîc – Supernova
Until June 26
Ramon Sadîc’s first solo exhibition in collaboration with Sandwich brings together a series of paintings through which the artist “probes his position within a context marked by social and political instability, constructing a visual meditation on contemporary uncertainty.”
Hello Doggie Festival
June 6 – June 7
Fun-filled activities for dog owners and their four-legged companions take place on the Dog Island in Titan Park. More here.
In the country:
Nona Inescu - Afterlife – Still Life
Until June 6
Nona Inescu's solo exhibition at Isho Office in Timişoara consolidates her practice of recent years, which includes photography, objects, installations, video and sound, and explores the relationship between the human body and the environment from a post-humanist perspective. More here.
Oláh Gyárfás - The Broken Corner of the Cube
Until June 6
Also on view at Isho Office, the exhibition explores the relationships between humans and the plant and animal world, using ecologically responsible production methodologies. More here.
Tears That Laugh, Laughs That Cry
Until June 21
The exhibition, open at NOCA Oradea, explores the multiple facets of crying and laughter by bringing together twenty intergenerational and multicultural artistic positions. More here.
Jazz in the Park
June 5 – June 7
The festival, which takes place in the city’s Romulus Vuia Ethnographic Park, counts among its headliners Lisa Simone, Brazilian bossa nova pioneer Marcos Valle, British Grammy-winning saxophonist Venna, Cuban-born violinist and singer Yilian Cañizares, Scandinavian jazz trio Bugge Wesseltoft, Arild Andersen and Gard Nilssen, electronic jazz fusion group Kraak & Smaak, and the Rabih Abou-Khalil Quartet. More details here.
ESTE FILM Festival
June 3 – June 7
The Sibiu festival brings dozens of screenings, national premieres, and special events organized across multiple venues throughout the city. More details here.
Lynx Festival
Until June 7
The nature photography and documentary film event brings an extensive program to audiences in Braşov, including meetings with filmmakers, masterclasses, and more. Further info here.
(Photo: Alex Evo | Dreamstime.com)
editor@romania-insider.com