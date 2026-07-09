Weekend calendar: Bucharest Classical Festival, Tatra tram fest, Gărâna Jazz Festival, Beach, Please!, Classics for Pleasure in Sibiu

The Bucharest public can enjoy a variety of events, including one that puts the spotlight on the Tatra trams that are being retired, while summer festivals are in full swing in the country.

In Bucharest:

Bucharest Classical Festival

July 10 – July 12

The event features the Bucharest Symphonic Orchestra alongside guests such as John Axelrod or Eva Garet. More on the program here.

EUROPAfest

Until July 12

This year, the festival brings together artists from 14 countries in a program of various concerts, jam sessions and other events. More here.

Film Hour

Until August 30

The Summer Garden of the Peasant Museum hosts a program of outdoor screenings, featuring classics and more recent public favorites. More details here.

Open Streets

Until October 11

For 25 weekends, the capital’s central area will host various concerts, shows, parades, workshops for children, sports activities, and guided tours. Calea Victoriei becomes pedestrian again, and, as a novelty this year, the route is extended to Ion Brezoianu Street, which is included in the program for the first time. More info here.

Art Safari

Until July 19

The art event returns with another edition featuring exhibitions dedicated to Nicolae Vermont, Mihai Eminescu, and one gathering works by Felix Aftene. More details here.

Felipe Cohen: Concretion

Until July 25

The Brazilian artist’s second solo show with Gaep is an exhibition of new reliefs and sculptures. It deepens the artist’s “pursuit of giving tangible form to time, natural light, the atmosphere of a place, and the interplay between them.” More details here.

Mihnea Dămăceanu, Dumitrița Răzlog and Theodor Pallady - Selfish

3 iulie – 6 septembrie

The exhibition, hosted by Jecza și Olaru, gathers recent works by Mihnea Dămăceanu and Dumitrița Răzlog, alongside two nudes by Theodor Pallady. More here.

Tatra Festival

July 11, 12 and July 18, 19

After more than 50 years in service in the Bucharest public transport network, the Tatra trams take their final journey in the city. More details here.

In the country:

Gărâna Jazz Festival

July 9 – July 12

This year’s edition is held in Poiana Lupului, Gărâna and at the Roman Catholic Church in Brebu Nou, both in Caraş Severin county. The program gathers 21 musical projects and artists from 11 countries, alongside a complementary cultural program. More details here.

Beach, Please!,

July 8 – July 12

The urban music and hip-hop festival takes place in Costinesti, on the Romanian Black Sea coast. More on the program here.

Classics for Pleasure

July 8 – July 12

Various venues in Sibiu, including the historical Grand Square, host classical music concerts gathering established artists and musicians taking part in the Young Talents program of the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation. More here.

(Photo: LCVA | Dreamstime.com)

editor@romania-insider.com