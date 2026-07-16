Weekend calendar: Romanian Aviation Day, Bucharest Town Charity Run, Electric Castle, Ceau, Cinema!

An aviation show and a music event raising funds for a Bucharest hospital are on the agenda in the capital. Electric Castle brings The Cure and Twenty One Pilots on the Bánffy Castle domain near Cluj, while film fans are spoilt for choice in Timişoara.

In Bucharest:

Romanian Aviation Day

July 19

The occasion is marked in the city’s Aviatorilor Square and will include an aviation show. More details here.

Bucharest Town Charity Run

July 17 – July 19

This charity festival, held at the National Arena, aims to raise funds for the purchase of medical equipment for the child patients of Fundeni Clinical Institute. More on the lineup here.

Film Hour

Until August 30

The Summer Garden of the Peasant Museum hosts a program of outdoor screenings, featuring classics and more recent public favorites. More details here.

Open Streets

Until October 11

For 25 weekends, the capital’s central area will host various concerts, shows, parades, workshops for children, sports activities, and guided tours. Calea Victoriei becomes pedestrian again, and, as a novelty this year, the route is extended to Ion Brezoianu Street, which is included in the program for the first time. More info here.

Art Safari

Until July 19

The art event returns with another edition featuring exhibitions dedicated to Nicolae Vermont, Mihai Eminescu, and one gathering works by Felix Aftene. More details here.

Felipe Cohen: Concretion

Until July 25

The Brazilian artist’s second solo show with Gaep is an exhibition of new reliefs and sculptures. It deepens the artist’s “pursuit of giving tangible form to time, natural light, the atmosphere of a place, and the interplay between them.” More details here.

Mihnea Dămăceanu, Dumitrița Răzlog and Theodor Pallady - Selfish

Until September 6

The exhibition, hosted by Jecza și Olaru, gathers recent works by Mihnea Dămăceanu and Dumitrița Răzlog, alongside two nudes by Theodor Pallady. More here.

St Ilie Fair @ Peasant Museum

July 17 – July 19

The public can find here a variety of hand-made items and traditional dishes. More on the program here.

In the country:

Ceau, Cinema!

July 15 – July 19

More than 50 films and special events will be presented at the 13th edition of Ceau, Cinema!, which takes place in Timișoara. Screenings will be held at Cinema Studio, Cinema Timiș, Cinema Victoria and Cinema Johnny. The festival will also offer a series of events and free-access screenings during its open-air cinema picnics in Regina Maria Park, as well as at Faber and the Kuncz Social Services Complex. More details on the program here.

Electric Castle

July 16 – July 19

The Cure and Twenty One Pilots are among the headliners of the 2026 edition of the festival taking place at Banffy Castle in Bonțida, near Cluj-Napoca. More on the program here.

(Photo: Cristian Motoreclama | Dreamstime.com)

editor@romania-insider.com