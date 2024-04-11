Weekend calendar: Hanami in Herăstrău, Bucharest Sculpture Days, Urban Blues Fest and more

As the warm weather sets in, outdoor events multiply and this weekend brings a celebration of the transient beauty of cherry blossoms but also another round of Bucharest's Open Streets.

In Bucharest:

Hanami

April 13

The public is invited to admire the cherry blossoms in the Japanese Garden in Regele Mihai I Park (Herăstrău). A tea ceremony and workshops on origami, calligraphy, and traditional Japanese games as well as kyudo, kendo and karate demonstrations are part of the program of the event organized by the Embassy of Japan. More details here.

Bucharest Sculpture Days

April 11 – April 28

The event dedicated to contemporary sculpture returns for its fourth year with a program of exhibitions, workshops, and various other activities focused on sculpture and visual arts. More details here.

Some Air: creative playground

April 12

The three winners of the honorary mentions of the SoMe Festival 2023 will meet the Bucharest public in this event held at the French Institute. The public can meet Dasha Ilina, the filmmaker behind Let me fix you, Stathis Roukas, the director of Selective Mutism, and Collettivo GMRGP (Gaia Maria Rampello and Giorgia Papucci), who made the film POLE A. More details here.

Open Streets

Every weekend, until October 13

The city's busy streets turn pedestrian in a program of outdoor events that has reached its fourth edition this year. Further details here.

One World Romania

Until April 14

The documentary film festival, which will focus at this year's edition on the topic of choices, takes place at Elvire Popesco, Eforie, and Union cinemas in Bucharest. A selection of films will be available online between April 15 and April 25. More details here.

George Enescu Philharmonic concerts

April 11, 12

Christian Badea conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra in a program of works by Mihail Glinka, Sergei Rachmaninoff, and Igor Stravinsky. Pianist Eldar Nebolsin is the soloist. Further details here.

Art Safari

Until July 28

This season of Art Safari brings to the spotlight masters of Romanian art such as Eustațiu Stoenescu, Nicolae Grigorescu, Nicolae Tonitza, Ștefan Luchian, and Corneliu Baba. Five exhibitions are part of the program of the event which takes place at the Dacia-Romania Palace in Bucharest’s Old Town. Further details on each exhibition and their schedule here.

The Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until May 12

ARCUB hosts this exhibition encompassing some 170 works by Salvador Dalí, ranging from sculptures and engravings to drawings, miniatures, and furniture. The exhibited items are part of Beniamino Levi’s collection. More details here.

Victor Brauner. Between the oneiric and the occult

Until April 30

The exhibition at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) focused on the Surrealist painter brings together works from the collections of local and European museums – paintings, drawings, books, magazines and more. More here.

Jonathan Lasker: Paintings from Five Decades

Until May 11

The solo exhibition of the New-York-based painter is open at the Museum of Recent Art (MARe) in Bucharest. The show, part of MARe’s international program, includes 15 large-size works by the artist, created over the past five decades and selected from various European collections. More here.

Art films @ MNAR

Until December

A series of documentaries on well-known names of art will be screened at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). The program opens on March 15th with a screening of Titian. The Empire of Color. More here.

Being Van Gogh & The Revolutionary Art: From Monet to Kandinsky

Until June 16

The National Library of Romania hosts two immersive exhibitions mixing HD screenings, music, and special effects to let visitors experience the work of painters such as Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet, Paul Cezanne, Eduard Munch, Wassily Kandinsky and more. Further details here.

Metal Poetry

April 14 – April 28

Random Space (21 Popa Petre) hosts this show of metal sculptor Cristina Dinu. More details here.

Urban Blues Fest 2024

April 12 – April 16

The fifth edition of the festival dedicated to blues takes place at The Pub Trocadero on April 12 – 14 and at Hard Rock Café on April 16. More here.

In the country

Emergencies - Lia and Dan Perjovschi double solo show @ Brașov Art Museum

Until April 30

The exhibition showcases parts of the research the two artists conducted over the last 35 years. Lia Perjovschi’s works, grouped under the title Survival Kit, meet Dan Perjovschi’s, presented in the section Press Stress. The exhibition is open at the Brașov Art Museum. More here.

All you have seen will come true - Andrei Gamarț @ Constanța Art Museum

Until May 12

After being presented in Brașov, All you have seen will come true will go on display in Constanța, following a partnership between the city’s Art Museum and Mobius Gallery. The show is a retrospective of the last ten years of the artist. More here.

(Photo: Cristina Ionescu/ Dreamstime)